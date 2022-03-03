BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: “BOPO”) Announces that it intends to sell 100,000 HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults at $1,500 each for a total of $150 Million.

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation, a Nevada corporation that is in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA, to HyFi Corp ("HyFi'”) (OTC Pink: BOPO) announced today that it intends to sell 100,000 HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults at $1,500.00 each for a total of up to $150 Million. NFTs are collectible digital assets in which various objects are digitized. NFT marketplaces are platforms where NFTs can be stored, displayed, traded and in some cases, created or “minted”. HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults are digital vaults which contain a pre-determined selection of one or more of digital assets including HyFi Pro and Ultimate memberships; HyFi Tokens; Rebate Vouchers for ILO and BLO sales on our planned DeFi Marketplaces and potentially a customized package of HyFi partner digitized assets.

HYFI NFT Vaults will contain a minimum of $1,500 in value and 1 in 5 Vaults will contain a minimum value of at least $10,000.

HyFi intends to collaborate with other companies interested in promoting their products. HyFi plans to sell the HyFi Vaults in bulk, to interested companies at a discount, who can then seek to customize the Vault using their product offerings and then resell the Vaults on NFT marketplaces at a price to be set by the collaborating company.

The first bulk sale of 300 HyFi NFT Series 1 Vaults have been sold at a discount and are intended to be utilized to enhance a planned Initial License Offering (ILO) on the planned HyFi DeFi Marketplace. Among other Vault benefits, the Vault will contain a discount coupon for a pre-determined cash redemption value towards the purchase of an ILO, BLO or any other planned HyFi DeFi Marketplace offering.

About BioPower Operations Corporation

BioPower Operations Corporation, a Nevada corporation that is in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA, to HyFi Corp, is a U.S. based fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative CeDeFi- Centralized and decentralized finances (DeFi) customized blockchain technology called “HyFi”. We license, operate and enable tokenized economies for various DeFi Marketplaces. The DeFi principles are based on the creation of an innovative ecosystem of financial services. The HyFi ecosystem is built with an economic model which features a combination of tokens to support it.

We intend that the marketplaces can be used to offer NFTs, Initial License Offerings (ILOs), Bridge Loan Offers (BLOs), Pre-SPAC & Pre-IPO fundings, and eventually commodities and products from a wide variety of sectors. Information about the company can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”

