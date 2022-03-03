Scout Gaming Chooses Nuvei as Payment Provider for US Expansion

MONTREAL and LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today that it has partnered with Scout Gaming, the world’s leading provider of B2B fantasy sports and sports betting products.

Nuvei will support Scout Gaming’s expansion into the US market with an array of online payment options available on their consumer-facing daily fantasy sports app, FanTeam.

Through one integration, FanTeam will have access to more than 500 innovative payment methods in more than 200 markets as well as Nuvei's industry-leading payment processing services in the US including card processing, account-to-account transfers, and instant payments for deposits and payouts. By offering payments through Nuvei, FanTeam will benefit from better customer retention, increased acceptance rates, and broad market awareness.

“Providing the best payment experience is at the heart of what Nuvei does,” said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. “We are excited to support Scout Gaming to grow their player-base as they expand into the US through a best-in-class user experience.”

“As one of the leading daily fantasy sports providers, we are constantly looking for diverse payment solutions for our players,” said Andreas Ternström, CEO at Scout Gaming Group. “Through Nuvei’s innovative payment technology, we can continue to provide the best-in-class daily fantasy sports experience for our consumers.”

Collaborating with Scout Gaming will further solidify Nuvei as the leading payments partner for the fantasy sports and sports betting industries. As the industry grows rapidly more and more operators, including US sportsbooks, are relying on Nuvei’s technology and rich global heritage in regulated gaming to support them to maximize their revenues.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Scout Gaming

Scout Gaming Group is a multiple award-winning licensed and regulated premium provider of B2B Fantasy Sports & Sportsbetting. The company offers a flexible and customizable sports entertainment platform with the core pillar being the network-based Fantasy Sports solution (SGN) and a fully-managed Sportsbook capable of being tailored to market needs, whether real money Fantasy Sports, odds-based sports wagering or Free2Play. Technology and operations are 100% proprietary, having developed from the ground up and operated in-house, – allowing for virtually any sport, league, or game format to be offered. The company has achieved several industry-first’s such as the world’s largest globally pooled DFS network (SGN), Fantasy Matchups, Bet-on-my-team, Player Odds and the world’s first natively integrated DFS and Sportsbook solution – all via one single integration. The Group has 100+ employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway, and Lviv, Ukraine and Malta. Scout Gaming is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

