Patriot Supreme: Veteran-Owned CBD Company Offers 20% Off to Celebrate New Website

Mesa, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Supreme veteran-owned company offering CBD products without THC to treat a range of physical and mental conditions.

The popular company has recently redesigned its website to be more intuitive, provide an easier user experience with options to make a one-time purchase or signup for a monthly product subscription. The new site also prominently features product reviews from over 6000+ customers.

To celebrate the launch of the new website, Patriot Supreme is offering a 20% discount on all one-time purchases for a limited time only. To claim this offer, simply use coupon code PSPR20 at checkout.

The Hero Program

Because Patriot Supreme is veteran-owned business, the team there understands the emotional and physical challenges that come with making the ultimate sacrifice.

Patriot Supreme values Everyday Heroes like veterans, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, parents, essential workers and others who make sacrifices for the sake of others. They hate to see so many veterans and others suffer after serving their communities.

To help Everyday Heroes find health, hope and happiness by overcoming the painful cycle of physical and emotional trauma and subsequent challenges, Patriot Supreme aims to offer these Heroes safe, effective, therapeutic CBD products. To lessen the financial burden, the Hero Program allows these Heroes to have the chance to try our CBD gummies, oils, and pain relief products totally free of charge!

To learn more about the Hero Program, visit the Patriot Supreme website today or get in touch with a member of the team at 1 800-915-1085.

Natural, high-quality CBD

Patriot Supreme offers a variety of CBD products that don’t include THC and so won’t get you high, such as oils, gummies, topicals, capsules, and sleep aids. The company has a series of strong beliefs and high standards when it comes to its CBD products, having been built on principals of:

Supporting communities and fostering meaningful relationships

o Patriot Supreme believes in giving back to the community. That’s why they offer the Hero Program to help Everyday Heroes regain their confidence and better their lives using CBD products that are affordable, effective, and safe

o The Patriot Supreme team values each and every customer interaction and works tirelessly to offer excellent service

Sourcing the finest natural ingredients possible

o All Patriot Supreme products contain pure, organic, natural, and healthy ingredients and are derived from hemp grown in the US

o They are all tripled certified with third-party laboratory testing and quality control and each product comes with its own Certificate of Authenticity

Encouraging healthy living

o Patriot Supreme strives to serve Everyday Heroes and help protect and restore their emotional and physical wellbeing to give them the best future possible

Valuing education and honesty

o In order to combat the flood of misinformation and secrets in the CBD industry, Patriot Supreme aims to be as honest as possible while educating people about their products, overcoming stigma along the way

Be sure to take advantage of the 20% off sale today by browsing the new website’s online store.

More information

Patriot Supreme was created by a disabled U.S. veteran who grew tired of the bad quality, horrible taste and downright ineffective products that seemed to be prevalent everywhere on the CBD market. He wanted safety, purity, and genuinely beneficial results, all in a product that was made in America.

To find out more about the company, you can visit website at patriotsupreme.com. For inquiries, and special pricing please call 1 800 915 1085 or email info@patriotsupreme.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/patriot-supreme-veteran-owned-cbd-company-offers-20-off-to-celebrate-new-website/