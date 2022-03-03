FDA Acknowledges Ligand Innovation Global’s Application for Emergency Use Authorization of LifeAir/VitaCaeli

Henderson, NV, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW) announced today that its partially owned subsidiary and partner, Ligand Innovation Global (“Ligand”), has received acknowledgment of receipt of its application for Emergency Use Authorization of the LifeAir Portable Ventilator, also known as the VitaCaeli Portable Ventilator, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The company is now awaiting a decision or request for further information from the FDA.



The application was submitted to the FDA by Ligand’s attorneys and consultants, Hogan Lovells US LLP.

Ligand CEO, Dr. Dayo Olakulehin, stated, “The submission to the FDA represents over a year of dedication to the project by the Ligand-Forwardly partnership and our commitment to bring portable, cost-effective ventilators to the mass market.”

Forwardly CEO, George Sharp, commented, “Our funders made it possible to finance the development of the latest iteration of the ventilator with the goal of mutual benefit to both the Forwardly investors and the medical community at large”.

About Ligand Innovation Global, Inc.

Ligand IG continues development of the LifeAir G1 Emergency Portable Ventilator, also known as the VitaCaeli Portable Ventilator to address the expense of conventional ventilator systems which require the intubation and sedation of the patient. Ligand IG expects these units to become readily available, at a greatly reduced cost, to hospitals, nursing homes, and other sites where emergency, life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators are a necessity. Additional information regarding Ligand IG can be found at www.LigandGlobal.com.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

