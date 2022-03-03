ICOA Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2022 and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, fintech, blockchain, DeFi, and crypto-focused group ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) released its revenue projections for 2022 and beyond. The company, which acquires and forges joint ventures with strategically selected superstars from key verticals in the blockchain space, also provided detailed updates on its subsidiaries and forward-looking projects within the update report.

Beyond sharing its expected financial estimates for 2022 to 2026, ICOA outlined which encouraging verticals it is prioritizing to ‘unleash blockchain.’ Ranging from NFTs to play-to-earn gaming, wealth management, and industry-supporting services, ICOA makes good on its mission to represent ‘all things blockchain.’

“Everyone at ICOA is incredibly pleased to publicize our revenue projections and provide an update on our company’s promising projects and subsidiaries. We are also thrilled to have multiple impending collaborations and acquisitions close to being finalized behind the scenes that will add further value to an already healthy-looking forecast. We are filled with gratitude for the support and confidence shown towards our mission and the opportunities it represents,” comments Hadria Wong, CEO of ICOA.

The review announced that ICOA subsidiary BGBF, Southeast Asia’s first POSI-insured, Bitcoin-denominated fund, will be launching its second fund, BGBF-II, at the end of March. The fund, which will be a sub-fund of a VCC structure regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), currently has a hard commitment of 2000 BTC. The company will also be releasing a new website that is expected to go live on the 15th of March.

Another encouraging ICOA subsidiary, iBG— an innovative blockchain-focused startup offering beginner and current crypto investors products and services to successfully navigate the DeFi space— is also gearing up for an eventful month. With its highly anticipated Robovisor release set for late March, novice and experienced crypto investors alike will be able to build personalized crypto portfolios through an initial risk assessment that leverages users’ behavioral data.

On top of its Robovisor release, iBG is also exiting the final design stage and advancing to development on its DeFi-centered Launchpad, which will operate like a DeFi diversified DAO. The first phase is expected to be ready by April or May of this year. iBG has also recently completed its new locked staking feature for its Ethereum (ETH) farms, which will launch later this month.

Beyond its subsidiaries, ICOA continues to partake in collaborations and partnerships, including an upcoming education-promoting NFT project. Another exciting project is the “300,000 Billboards” project, an ad platform set to launch at the end of March. A strategic joint venture with a leading industry expert, the platform will provide an open, programmatic tool for digital out-of-home media focused on blockchain and crypto projects.

The platform will harness over 300,000 billboards and other out-of-home locations across the world, including thousands of key sites like London’s Piccadilly Circus, NYC’s Times Square and subways, as well as the Super Bowl.

To view ICOA’s full revenue projections report, please do so here .

About ICOA

ICOA is a publicly traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces. Establishing itself as a heavyweight in the innovative tech space through introducing millions of people— across forty states— to wired and wireless broadband networks, ICOA now looks to the next wave of transformative technology— blockchain.

The highly experienced ICOA team supports its investors through strategic acquisition, identifying the most promising and exciting opportunities across the whole blockchain ecosystem. By acquiring or partnering with a spectrum of deliberately chosen projects or teams from key verticals, ICOA delivers on its mission of bringing digital assets to every portfolio and making blockchain opportunities accessible and safe for retail and institutional investors alike.

For more information on ICOA, visit its company website here .

Email: pr@icoa.tech

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.