urban-gro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Results on March 29, 2022 and Announces March 2022 Investor Conference Participation

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on March 29, 2022. Additionally, the Company will participate in the following March investor conferences.



March Investor Conferences

34 th Annual Roth Conference , Dana Point, CA, Mar. 13-15: Brad Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, Dick Akright, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Droller, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be participating in investor meetings.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Call

urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participant Numbers: 877-407-3982 (U.S.), 201-493-6780 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 12, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), 412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 13726929

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contact:

Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

-or-

Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.

720.730.8160

investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:

Stan Wagner

Managing Director

Maverick Public Relations

303.618.5080

stan@themaverickpr.com