Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 3 March 2022 it received a notice from the Member of the Management Board and CFO of the Group Jonas Rimavičius regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Group (attached).

With this contract, Jonas Rimavičius, has purchased 300 shares of the Group and currently owns 500 shares of the Group in total.

