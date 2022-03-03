Ethema's ARIA Treatment Center Adds More Beds

West Palm Beach, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) is actively expanding its bed count. With the imminent addition of the ARIA treatment center first-floor treatment space and staff offices, several staff members have temporarily moved from their offices to make way for more beds. ARIA was able to add 4 additional beds to the previous count of 42 in the month of February.



The first-floor space is nearing completion and is now at the paint and finish stage. ARIA expects to receive the certificate of occupancy in the month of March and this will make way for the addition of 10 more beds on the second and third floor for a total of 58 beds.

The Company has had meetings during the last two weeks with the owner of an adjacent property containing 5 one-bedroom apartments to discuss a master lease for all of the units, and if the Company is successful in leasing these units an additional 10 PHP beds could be added for a total of 68 beds. This would give ARIA an optimal bed count of 12 detox beds, 16 residential beds and 40 PHP/IOP beds. This would optimize the infrastructure in the building leading to more cost savings as fixed costs become more leveraged. The discussions are ongoing, and a final decision is not expected until later this month.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “The possibility of getting to 68 beds so soon after opening is empowering. With all of the build out at the West Palm Beach location soon to be completed and behind us, we can turn our attention to the constant pursuit of increasing the quality of our service and achieving our ultimate goal of saving and improving more lives.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

