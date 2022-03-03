SMARTSOLUTION TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES BEST FEBRUARY TO DATE

Chicago, IL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is announcing that its subsidiary SMARTSolution Technologies L.P. (SST) has posted record revenues for February 2022.



SST’s performance is impressive. See below:

Feb 2019 $89,188.00

Feb 2020 $195,453.00

Feb 2021 $474,678.00

Feb 2022 $1,686,324.44

We are expecting revenues to continue to trend.

Vik Grover, CEO of FOMO CORP., said: “The acquisition of SST defines this company and brings us into a new level. We want to cross sell a clean air/tech to the schools, and help reopen the country.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

About SST

SMARTSolution Technologies, is a Pittsburgh, PA–based audiovisual systems integration company that designs and builds presentation, teleconferencing and collaborative systems for businesses, education and nonprofits.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

FOMO CORP.

Madison Ryan

VP Investor Relations

(386) 287-6950

ir@fomoworldwide.com

SMARTSolution Technologies

Mitchell Schwartz, CEO

Mitchell.Schwartz@smarterguys.com

www.smarterguys.com

