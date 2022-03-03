Tank Metaverse Establishes a Partnership with BlueZilla

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tank Metaverse, a multi-platform cross-reality gaming ecosystem with play-to-earn and social interaction capabilities, partners up with BlueZilla, famous for finding gems and helping them reach worldwide success. BlueZilla is actively researching and taking the steps to secure possible big players in the GameFi sphere. Tank Metaverse, provided with its wealth of knowledge and expertise, will be supported in terms of marketing and launchpads. This partnership is aimed for springboarding the project to new heights and for repeating the success of Star Atlas or even surpassing it.



What makes Tank Metaverse unique among other projects is its distinctive feature - an inclusion of an interaction with real life tanks, which makes it a first cross-reality metaverse project for BlueZilla to cooperate with. It goes without saying that this unique feature in combination with different ways to earn inside the gaming world is the reason for big hopes put on this project.

Inside the game world of Tank Metaverse there is a virtual 3D capital - Tankpolis, where all players meet and interact. In the city borders they can visit events and NFT museums, schedule business or regular meetings, buy land to build farming factories, own property and of course visit Tank Arena - a place where residents earn money and enjoy the gameplay fighting on their NFT tanks.

Briefly, players can interact with virtual tanks which are presented as NFTs with in-game and market value, upgrading and increasing their price during the gaming process, and later drive, shoot or even crush cars with the real tanks.

By buying exclusive NFTs of a tank, players not only get the possibility to earn more tokens during the virtual fights, but also can own a share of a real life T-34 tank, which can be used for the above-mentioned activities.

The land in the game world is also presented as NFTs, thus adding more ways to earn money: from land trading to building yield farming factories.

All of these features are orchestrated together to make Tank Metaverse a space where players can interact with the gaming world the way they want: create, upgrade, buy and sell tank and land NFTs, fight each other at Tank Arena, socialize and interact in the Tank Polis, and furthermore, make the real world become a part of this interaction.

A demo of the game will be released in line with the NFTs pre-sale before the IDO scheduled for late April.

Shortly after the IDO, the MVP version of the game will be released also.

About Tank Metaverse

At the current stage, Tank Metaverse has the basic team of more than 30 specialists, including the team of product and related blockchain developers.

Due to the promising idea, gameplay, architecture and in-game economics, the project has already managed to get several eminent marketing, technical, community, publishing partners, backers and investors, including powerful KOLs.

At the moment Tank Metaverse is open for investments and cooperation with funds, projects and media partners.

