Atlas Real Estate Announces Launch of Atlas Home Services Division

DENVER, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver-based Atlas Real Estate, a full-service, national real estate company specializing in institutional investment, brokerage, and property management, has announced today the launch of a new division: Atlas Home Services. This new division will help Atlas to combat rising maintenance and construction prices to benefit property owners and tenants alike through collaborating with local area general contractors and subcontractors, vendors, suppliers, and government inspectors to deliver maintenance and property improvements.

Concurrently, seasoned industry veteran Jon Lohman has been hired and named General Manager of Atlas Home Services.

"When Atlas decides to launch a new business, we always ask ourselves if we can be the best at it — and having Jon take the reins of Atlas Home Services means that we absolutely can," said Tony Julianelle, Atlas CEO. "Jon's leadership will be the difference-maker for our new home services division, and our team members, residents, and the investors we serve will be the beneficiaries."

Lohman joins Atlas with nearly 10 years of experience in high-volume residential construction, most recently serving as the General Manager of Zillow Offers, where he oversaw strategic operations and managed a team that completed more than 3,000 home renovations across Colorado. Prior to that, Lohman served as a Director at Invitation Homes, where he honed his operational skills in construction, rehabs, and residential unit lease turnovers by managing maintenance for a portfolio consisting of 7,500 homes.

Lohman will be responsible for directly overseeing construction and rehabilitation of residential real estate nationwide, supervising all projects across Atlas Real Estate's business lines to ensure quality control and timely, cost-effective construction and maintenance delivery. Operating at both a strategic and tactical level under Jon's leadership, Atlas Home Services will initially launch in the company's home market of Colorado, with phased expansion in the months ahead to support further office locations.

"I feel very fortunate to join this well-regarded team and contribute to Atlas' continued growth and evolution," said Lohman. "While I'm incredibly impressed by Atlas' business model, talented team, and growth record, I'm even more impressed by Atlas' purpose-driven culture and mission to uplift humanity through real estate. I look forward to delivering on that mission through the Home Services division as well."

Since its inception in 2013, Atlas has become recognized as a leader in the real estate industry. The Denver Business Journal named Atlas as a Fast 50 Honoree, Bank of America selected Atlas as one of its Colorado Companies to Watch, and ColoradoBiz Magazine honored the firm with a Best of Colorado: Property Management award for five consecutive years and the Best Residential Real Estate Agency award in 2021.

