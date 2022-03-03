Author George Karp's 'THREATS: A Humorous Commentary on the Dangers That Faced 20th Century America' Now Available on Amazon

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author George Karp has released his second book, "THREATS: A Humorous Commentary on the Dangers That Faced 20th Century America," now available on Amazon. This unique well-researched history book is informative, educational and infused with humor. The many wars that involved the United States — World War I and World War 2, Korea and Vietnam — are all analyzed. The Great Depression, the Cold War, and terrorism, both domestic and international, are among the many threats that are explored.

Karp says the front cover of his book has the American flag flying upside down because the American flag can only be displayed upside down as "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property." 20th Century America was inundated with dire distress and extreme dangers. Besides the important historical data, decade by decade, the book uses quotes, important and unimportant news, and trivia of the 20th century.

What was the Zimmerman Telegram? When was the last Strobogrammatic year? Who was the American Vice President who wrote the music for a 1958 #1 pop hit? Anyone who reads the book will learn all the answers to these important questions.

Karp's new book is available to purchase on Amazon: amazon.com/THREATS-Humorous-Commentary-Dangers-Century-ebook/dp/B09KTKG57K/.

"An engaging historical survey" — "A penchant for puns" — "An eclectic approach" — "A diverting read" — Kirkus Review

Karp's first book "FUNNY THINGS HAPPENED: From Brighton to Boca," a humorous memoir written in 2018, was his successful entry into the world of literature. Instead of playing shuffleboard and canasta with his senior contemporaries (old geezers), Karp plays tennis and swims, almost daily. A widower, he was once a social young man — now he is a social old man. He thinks that the "Early Bird Special" is for the birds.

Contact Information:

georgekarpcfp@aol.com

561-302-5558

georgekarp.com

Image 1: THREATS: A Humorous Commentary on the Dangers That Faced 20th Century America' by George Karp





