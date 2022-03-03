Phillips Edison & Company to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

CINCINNATI, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that it will present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Presentation at Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chief Executive Officer; Devin Murphy, President; John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer Webcast: https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/phillips-edison-and-company-llc-mar-2022

Company information to be presented at this conference and a webcast replay will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.



About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2021, PECO managed 289 shopping centers, including 268 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.7 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations

(513) 746-2594

InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.



