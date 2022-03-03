Zoe Announces Partnership With Tarascio Financial Planning

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform leader in connecting clients with highly-vetted, interest-aligned financial advisors, announced their ongoing partnership with Tarascio Financial Planning. After passing Zoe's rigorous vetting process, this Portland-based firm was welcomed into the Network.

After spending over a decade in corporate America working with families and small businesses at a large corporate bank, Michael Tarascio, CFP®, founded Tarascio Financial Planning. This operationally efficient and boutique wealth management firm is committed to solving its clients' needs without the bottlenecks associated with large firms. Instead, the client is the center of every business decision they make. Tarascio's day-to-day focus is to improve the lives of clients seeking objective financial advice.

The firm is free from the interests of outside investors or lenders, providing conflict-free and unbiased advice, receiving compensation solely from clients. Their mission is to position financial planning as foundational to help clients achieve retirement goals, minimize taxes, reduce employee turnover, and strategically manage investment portfolios. Beyond having expertise in each area, Tarascio partners with CPAs and estate attorneys so that their clients have a cohesive experience across all areas of household finances.

Tarascio's clients are hard-working business owners, families, and individuals seeking financial independence. The firm advises on comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and workplace retirement plans. They take the time to get to know each client and their concerns, and then, based on this understanding of the individual, they develop a robust wealth plan. The outcome of the process is a client who gains insight, clarity, and confidence over the decisions they make about their money. As a member of Zoe's exclusive Advisor Network, clients can now connect with Tarascio through the Zoe Platform.

"Exceptional. That's what a client expects when looking for an advisor through Zoe. An exceptional advisor who provides exceptional planning and advice. It's a great honor to have qualified to be part of Zoe's Network, and we work every day to live up to the challenge of being the exceptional advisors each client deserves," said Michael Tarascio, CFP®, Lead Planner & Founder at Tarascio Financial Planning.

"Generic solutions to complex financial and business problems are not in the client's best interest. The fact that Tarascio Financial Planning understands this and works day-to-day towards increasing personalization is why this RIA has been a great addition to our Network. We are confident that they will continue playing an important role in helping clients grow their wealth," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

