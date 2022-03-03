careMESH builds Epic and Cerner integrations to support users in complex clinical programs

Reston, VA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- careMESH, a healthcare technology company focused on enabling seamless communication with any provider nationwide to improve the coordination of patient care, today announced that it has implemented HL7® FHIR®-based integrations with market-leading electronic medical record (EMR) vendors Epic® and Cerner®.

These integrations make it possible for careMESH’s SaaS solution, NAVIGATE, to manage patients from referral to conclusion of treatment while keeping patient data in sync with the hospital’s EMR. careMESH captures relevant information from the EMR to guide action and oversight by clinical leaders, medical assistants, patient care navigators, and administrative teams. Data synchronized with NAVIGATE include patient demographics and identifiers, appointments, encounters, procedures, and more, making it easier for program coordinators to manage patients throughout the process.

NAVIGATE is a highly configurable patient workflow management system that automatically keeps the entire care team up to date as patients progress through treatment. It supports the diverse workflows that different clinical programs require, from routine procedures such as valve replacements to complex interventions such as organ transplants. NAVIGATE tackles issues that many hospitals have struggled to address in recent years, such as how to:

Centrally capture all inbound referrals.

Efficiently manage patient care in conjunction with a partner facility on a different EMR.

Gain visibility on key business metrics such as “door to procedure” time.

Track bottlenecks and allocate resources to streamline care.

Accelerate throughput and improve hospital and care resource utilization.

Reduce medical and clerical errors.

Eliminate checklists, spreadsheets, and paper folders when managing patient treatment.

“By adding these integrations with Epic and Cerner, timely clinical data flows between the EMR and NAVIGATE to support even the most complex program workflows. And because we make this happen using HL7 FHIR APIs, the solution is ‘future proofed’ and easy to implement,” said careMESH CEO Dr. Peter S. Tippett. “Not only do the APIs eliminate the duplicate data entry that many standalone software products suffer from in the hospital environment, but it gives clinical programs using careMESH at-a-glance visibility into the status of each program and helps them efficiently manage patients throughout their entire care journey.”

