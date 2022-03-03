English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Press Release 3 March 2022 at 16:35 EET

Uponor stops exports and imports to and from Russia and donates to UNICEF and the Red Cross

Uponor Corporation has decided to suspend all exports and imports to and from Russia until further notice due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Uponor has a manufacturing facility and a sales office in Russia, employing around 90 people. In Ukraine, Uponor has 4 employees working in sales.

To support the families and children in Ukraine, Uponor has made a €100,000 donation split equally between UNICEF Finland and the Finnish Red Cross.

"We are focusing on the well-being of all our employees as best as we can”, says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

Uponor’s sales in Russia and Ukraine is below 2.5% of total Group revenue.

Uponor continues to actively monitor the situation and the development of sanctions and countersanctions, and to comply with all applicable laws, regulations and sanctions.

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 40 192 1653

