Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size [2022-2026] worth USD 45.06 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.8%

Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market size is likely to gain traction owing to the increasing cases of infertility worldwide. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states an average of 306,174 ART cycles was undertaken in 2018 within fertility clinics in the United States. As per a recent study by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is expected to reach USD 45.06 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 21.32 billion earned in 2018, by exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market-101811

Regional Analysis-

Europe Earned Highest Share Attributable to Rising Prevalence of Infertility Cases

Geographically, Europe earned USD 8.78 billion in 2018 and gained the highest ART market share on account of the increasing prevalence of infertility cases in the region, followed by increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology for conceiving. Germany, the UK, Spain, France, and Denmark are the most active nations for fertility services in this region. Additionally, the North America market will witness significant growth on account of increasing adoption of technologically advanced fertility services in the U.S. Besides this, Asia Pacific market will also witness rapid growth in the coming years on account of the increasing disposable incomes of people, developing healthcare infrastructure and reduction in socio-ethical stigma among the local population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted our lives at a personal level but also the world economy at large. Most of the businesses are at a halt, export and import are not possible, the whole world is struggling. However, optimism is the faith leading us to achievement, and therefore we hope this bio war ends soon with government support and necessary measures. We at Fortune Business Insights are offering a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets for the benefit of market investors.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market-101811

The Report Answers the Following Queries

What is the nature of the market?

How will Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT) aid in the expansion of the market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market?

Which players are operating in the market?





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Infertility Among Men and Women to Augment Growth

As per the 2018 National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) report, an estimated 6.7% women between the ages 15 to 44 years were suffering from infertility in the U.S. This may be due to change in lifestyle, irregular eating and sleeping habits, therefore depriving the body of complete rest, and others. Infertility can also occur in men and therefore the increasing rate of infertility among both men and women on a global basis is a key factor propelling the assisted reproductive technology market growth.

On the negative side, the high cost associated with the treatment may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most females residing in emerging nations do not opt for this service owing to its high cost. This, coupled with the socio-ethical stigma associated with the treatment procedures may also hamper the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the advent of various conceiving techniques such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), gamete Intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), artificial insemination (AI-IUI) and frozen embryo transfer (FET), coupled with its success rates are further expected to add impetus to the market in the coming years.

Quick Buy - Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101811

Segment-

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Segment Held Dominance Owing to Cost Efficiency

Based on segmentation by technique, the in vitro fertilization (IVF) segment earned a 79.2% share in the market in 20918. This is accountable to the fact that a patient can try opting for this procedure multiple times at a lower cost, thereby increasing the chances of pregnancy.

Competitive Landscape-

European Sperm Bank, California Cryobank, and Bloom IVF Centre are Holding Dominance Owing to Strong Portfolio

Players operating in the market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) are engaged in various strategies such as strong network and portfolio, and introduction of better-advanced fertility procedures at efficient prices for gaining momentum in the market. Currently, players namely California Cryobank, Bloom IVF Centre, and European Sperm Bank are dominating the market with their strong portfolio.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market-101811

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

July 2019 – A provider of fertility services based in Queensland called Fertility Solutions acquired Monash IVF Group for expanding its geographical presence.

April 2019 – A major stake of CARE Fertility was acquired by Silverfleet Capital Partners with the major objective of strengthening their portfolio.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of market manufacturers. They are as follows:

European Sperm Bank

California Cryobank

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Bloom IVF Centre

INVO Bioscience

CARE Fertility

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Monash IVF Group

Other players

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market-101811

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Infertility, By Key Regions/Countries, 2018

4.2. Number of Registered Fertility Clinics for Key Countries

4.3. Technological Advancements in ART procedures

4.4. Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

5. Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique

5.2.1.In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

5.2.2.Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)

5.2.3.Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

5.2.4.Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

5.3.1.Fresh Donor

5.3.2.Fresh Non-donor

5.3.3.Frozen Donor

5.3.4.Frozen Non-donor

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1.Hospitals

5.4.2.Fertility Clinics

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1.North America

5.5.2.Europe

5.5.3.Asia Pacific

5.5.4.Latin America

5.5.5.Middle East & Afric

Continued...

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: