Canadian Discovery Ltd. Announces a Deep Saline Aquifer Study for CCUS Hub Projects        

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is developing a fully integrated subsurface study to help clients characterize the suitability of selected Lower Paleozoic deep saline aquifers for carbon storage in Alberta. Lower Paleozoic aquifers are often below most hydrocarbon exploration targets. The study will be delivered via an interactive, web-based Spotfire platform. The deliverables will include a stratigraphic framework, reservoir parameters, aquifer volumetric estimates and CO 2 storage capacity estimates. Initial delivery of Cambrian units is scheduled for mid-April 2022 to coincide with the formulation of individual Full Project Proposals as requested by the Government of Alberta. Additional stratigraphic intervals will be evaluated and delivered as completed.



The Deep Saline Aquifer CO 2 Sequestration Study will help clients prepare geological and engineering materials for the Government of Alberta’s Request for Full Project Proposals (RFPP) relating to Carbon Sequestration Tenure Management to be issued on March 4, 2022.

Contact Canadian Discovery Ltd. for purchase details, or visit canadiandiscovery.com/ccus to learn more about this study and CDL's other CCS/CCUS projects and initiatives.

About Canadian Discovery Ltd.

Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As world leaders in reservoir- to basin-scale evaluation, we specialize in assessing subsurface properties, pressure, fluid flow, fluid chemistry and geomechanics. CDL’s extensive subsurface knowledge and GIS capabilities support Clean Technologies including Carbon Sequestration and Storage (CCUS), Critical Minerals, Geothermal Energy and Water Disposal and Sourcing Solutions. Our deep understanding of depositional environments and fluid-rock interactions in the subsurface has been CDL’s core competency for 35 years. We are using this foundation to strategically deliver CCUS site identification, Critical Mineral and Deep Geothermal assessments to clients world-wide.

