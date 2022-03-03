CARite Commits $1 Million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARite Corporate, LLC, through its philanthropic organization, Car Dealers Care National Foundation, announced a $1 million fundraising commitment benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For each car sold through CARite.com and CARite participating locations in the United States, a $100 donation will be made to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® The campaign runs through December 2022 or until the $1 million goal is reached.

"We're thrilled to expand our positive influence in the communities we serve and honored to donate through Car Dealers Care to support the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Jeff Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer at CARite. "CARite team members are committed to serving not only our customers but the communities in which we operate. This program will reinforce the pride team members have in our brand by contributing to a broader purpose: accelerating research and treatment for kids in communities around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital remains focused on tripling its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world who get cancer each year as part of its ongoing six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan. Partnerships like this also ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for their child's treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About CARite

Founded in 2011, CARite is a growing network of car dealerships committed to helping people buy a better pre-owned vehicle, regardless of their credit history. With a wide selection of vehicles, haggle-free pricing, virtual retailing, and multiple financing options available at each location, customers can shop with true peace of mind. In addition to operating Company-owned stores, CARite also offers select independently owned dealerships the opportunity to partner with them under the CARite brand. For more information, visit CARite.com.

