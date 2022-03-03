Advisors Mortgage Group Opens Second Branch in Tinton Falls, NJ

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the launch of its new branch office in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, with Nick West as branch manager. West brings his 30+ years of experience in the mortgage industry to the Company. He offers his clients a wealth of knowledge, along with long-lasting relationships with real estate agents, attorneys and other referral partners which result in quick and seamless closings. West was credited as one of the top 1% mortgage originators in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

“As a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, I am a valued asset to my clients and referral partners for my intimate knowledge of both the real estate market and all aspects of mortgage lending. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned homeowners and investors, I offer each one the same care and attention they deserve,” West stated.

“I have watched Advisors Mortgage’s market share grow exponentially in my immediate area. Having spoken to loan officers at Advisors, it was consistent in every conversation that the back-end support, marketing platform and the overall positive environment contributed to their success on a daily basis. With the many options I reviewed, from national lenders to boutique lenders, none offered the support and growth opportunities available at Advisors. I am honored to have been given this opportunity to continue growing,” West continued.

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. In 2021, the Company was voted the Best Mortgage Lender in Monmouth County for the fourth consecutive year by readers of the Asbury Park Press as part of that publication’s annual Best of the Best Official Community Choice Awards

“Nick is going to strengthen our presence even further in Monmouth County. We are excited to have him join the Advisors family and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with him,” commented Sean Clark, vice president at Advisors.

Those looking to purchase or refinance a home may contact Nick West at 732-673-4901, Nwest@advisorsmortgage.com or visit his website at https://nwest.advisorsmortgage.com.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

