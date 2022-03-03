Dr. Belle Wheelan Named Phi Theta Kappa International Honorary Member

Jackson, Mississippi, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Belle Wheelan, President of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS-COC), has been named an International Honorary member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK).



This recognition is considered PTK’s highest honor for a non-member. The award is not given every year, but only when the Society identifies an individual who has provided extraordinary support to Phi Theta Kappa. In PTK’s 104-year history, fewer than 45 International Honorary Members have been named.



“The PTK Board or Directors feels strongly that Dr. Wheelan’s service as a community college administrator and president, along with her ongoing leadership in the higher education community to ensure that institutions have the resources, programs, and services to fulfill their missions, demonstrates her strong commitment to student success,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of PTK.



Prior to being named President of SACS-COC in 2005, Dr. Whelan served as Virginia’s secretary of education. She previously served as president of both Northern Virginia Community College and Central Virginia Community College and held faculty and administrator roles at Tidewater Community College, Thomas Nelson Community College, and San Antonio College in Texas.



Dr. Wheelan will receive the award during PTK Catalyst 2022, the Society’s annual convention in Denver, Colorado, April 7-9.



About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.