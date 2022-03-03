NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy Launches New “Tap Into a New Possibility” Campaign for Depression Awareness

MALVERN, Pa., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the launch of their new campaign to increase awareness of the impact of depression on millions of people. The campaign is called “Tap into a New Possibility” and illustrates how overwhelmed patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) feel about managing their condition, especially if they have not benefited from multiple treatment attempts.



“Too many people are suffering, and traditional treatments don’t work for everyone. It’s critical that patients and their physicians are aware of all of the treatment options available to them, especially if they haven’t found the one that works for them yet,” stated Claire Sears, Vice President of Marketing at Neuronetics, Inc. “Our marketing spend this year demonstrates our commitment to investing in the category and making sure patients know about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy – a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for MDD.”

The omnichannel campaign will launch on March 3rd and will be extended across owned channels and established health platforms, with a goal of reaching and educating more people who are seeking information about depression treatments and NeuroStar.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

