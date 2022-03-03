PIXELYNX Music Metaverse Platform Announces Leadership Team, All Trailblazers in the Gaming and Music Space

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ platform founded by notable DJs Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, proudly named today its core leadership team, all of whom report to Inder Phull, the company’s CEO and co-founder. Beyond linear gaming entertainment, the PIXELYNX platform is reimagining how artists and fans share music experiences. In this creator-first economy, Blockchain, playable experiences and virtual worlds combine so artists can maximize their creative and economic potential while maintaining complete ownership of their content.



The members of the leadership team announced today are veterans in their fields and widely respected in gaming and/or music spaces.

“Each of these executives has carved out hugely successful and influential careers in gaming, music, and disruptive technology, working with the biggest companies and most notable entertainment franchises in the world,” said Phull. “The strength of our core leadership team demonstrates our firm commitment to deliver the most inspirational experiences and creative tools for our artists, gamers, and music fans.”

The following leadership appointments have been made:

Fabien Rossini, Chief Operating Officer

With more than two decades serving as a strategic business leader in the gaming industry, Rossini has worked with the biggest game publishers including Microsoft Xbox, Square Enix, and key franchises-Just Cause, Hitman & Tomb Raider most recently serving as the CEO of Crey Games in Copenhagen.

John Devecka, Chief of Strategy-Music Game Design

A pioneer in music video games, Devecka patented the core technology behind Guitar Hero; his patents were acquired by Activision and he worked on the Guitar Hero Franchise, founded Singtrix, which revolutionized karaoke introducing new vocal effects technology.

Charles Tolman, Chief Technology Officer

A sought-after gaming executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Tolman has served at such companies as Activision and Atari. He was most recently CTO at Skydance Interactive.

James Sutcliffe, Vice President of Global Partnerships

An accomplished marketer across multiple industries, Sutcliffe most recently served as the Global Head of Music at LIVENow and was Director of Marketing at Monster Energy. Working with global music talent including Dua Lipa, Stormzy, SZA, and Post Malone, as well as leading partnership relationships with the likes of the UFC, Lewis Hamilton and multiple festival brands, Sutcliffe has a pedigree in music, sport and culture partnerships.

Jakub Kowalski, Product Management Director

A successful product and monetization management expert, Kowalski served as product director for the acclaimed “Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" for CD Projekt Red, as well as monetization director for Avakin Life, the massive mobile multiverse.

“This seasoned team of gaming and music rock stars each brings with them the proven track record necessary to execute our company vision and create the future of music for artists and fans around the world,” continued Phull.

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

