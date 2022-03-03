AquaOrange Software, Announces Completing 600 Zoho CRM Rollouts Successfully

Bangkok, Thailand, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaOrange Software, announced earlier that the company had successfully rolled out Zoho CRM across 600 businesses. The company is Bangkok’s leading authorized Zoho CRM service provider specializing in rolling out CRM across businesses of all types and sizes. While the business mainly has small and medium-sized B2B customers, AquaOrange also provides consultancy, training, and an onboarding service in addition to implementation.

Since starting 21 years ago, AquaOrange has reported that the popularity of the Zoho CRM platform has grown tremendously. It has become the go-to CRM solution for many businesses in Thailand. While there are various reasons for it, the big one is that the CRM is well supported by authorized experts like AquaOrange, specializing in helping businesses when they experience issues. A professional implementation also helps businesses avoid any potential future issues.

Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management software that helps businesses manage customer interactions. It is a cloud-based CRM solution that can be accessed anywhere and on any device.

“The Zoho CRM interface is easy to use and intuitive, so even if you are new to this type of software, it should not take long before you get used to it. In most instances, it only takes a few hours before you become comfortable with the interface.” Said the CEO of AquaOrange.

He added, “Zoho CRM application completes Sales cycle ensuring no Leads and potentials are lost by efficient workflow follow up with easy to view dashboard reporting.”

The Zoho CRM works perfectly in helping clients in the Sales process, Salesforce, marketing automation, quotation management, opportunity management, forecast, and deal management. Zoho CRM has many features that make it ideal for small and medium-sized businesses. It has a free trial, allowing businesses to test the software before buying it. The free trial lasts for 30 days, after which businesses are liable to pay for the service.

AquaOrange Software Thailand has been in business for over 21 years and has worked on over 600 Zoho CRM projects in Thailand. They are one of Thailand's leading authorized Zoho partners. The company caters to mainly small businesses right up to enterprise customers. AquaOrange Software provides consultancy, implementation service, training, and onboarding services in addition to full-time consultancy to manage and assist managers using the CRM solution.

