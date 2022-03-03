Ziply™ Fiber lights up three Cologix Vancouver, B.C. data centers, unveils only dual, diverse, land-based route to Seattle and multiple 100-gig connections available for transit and wave services

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply™ Fiber today announced that it has lit-up its operations in three of the Vancouver, B.C. data centers of Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, and is now offering high capacity, 100G wavelength, 400G wavelength, 10 and 100G IP transit as well as 10G ethernet services between the United States and Canada. Offering IP routing unique to Ziply Fiber, the company chose dual, redundant, land-based routes to the U.S. to circumvent known pinch points among other carriers and ensure reliability during natural disasters like recent flooding and landslides seen in the Vancouver region.



“When we started this company, we made it clear that Ziply Fiber was going to be a different kind of ISP and do things to elevate our customers’ experience, and today’s partnership with Cologix and the unique routing we’ve developed do just that,” said John van Oppen, Vice President, Network, at Ziply Fiber. “Our data center offerings and the direct interconnections between them will benefit businesses throughout the region, both in the U.S. and Canada, and will give them the capacity, reliability and redundancy they need and couldn’t get before.”

Through its partnership with Cologix, Ziply Fiber has been able to extend its core network into Vancouver and further expand its ability to offer its best-in-class network to enterprise customers on both sides of the border. Ziply now offers services in the Cologix VAN1 carrier hotel facility, VAN2 enterprise-grade annex to the carrier hotel for maximum redundancy, and VAN3, the region’s largest neutral data center, supporting hyperscale operations.

Ziply Fiber can offer customers access to its services out of each of the Cologix data centers independently or in combination via direct interconnectivity, giving Ziply’s enterprise customers maximum flexibility. Additionally, Ziply Fiber will offer both high-capacity transport options in the forms of 100G and 400G wavelengths, 10G Ethernet and high-capacity internet services, so whether a business wants Ziply Fiber to manage its internet services or simply provide a transport connectivity option, both are now readily available within the Vancouver data center market.

"We are excited to have Ziply become a part of the Cologix offering in Vancouver,” said Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer for Cologix. “It’s great to have Ziply as an additional carrier in our ecosystem that we operate in the Pacific Northwest. With Ziply’s dedication to redundancy via diverse routing in the region and 100GB capabilities, we are well positioned to meet the demands of our customers’ growing businesses at the digital edge."

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest United States, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture. The company acquired the Northwest assets of Frontier Communications in May 2020 and has committed to invest more than $500 million to improve its network and service in both rural and suburban settings throughout its four-state service area.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

