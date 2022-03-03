Breef and Newity Partner to Help Small Businesses Grow With Easy Access to Vetted Marketing Service Providers

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breef (www.breef.com), the world’s first online agency marketplace, has announced a partnership with NEWITY, the small business marketplace dedicated to supporting equitable access to SBA loans and trusted business service providers. As NEWITY’s official Marketing Services Partner, Breef is helping NEWITY’s growing community of 115,000 small business members more easily access marketing agency resources and extend their growth opportunities.



Breef provides brands with access to more than 6,000 vetted, boutique agencies that deliver more than 40 project types. From brand creative and public relations to digital marketing, web development, and design, Breef connects companies with vetted agency partners in under seven days, simplifying the marketing outsourcing process to drive measurable business outcomes.

Businesses using Breef have reported savings on average of 35% per project compared with traditional agency spend — allowing small businesses to get more out of their advertising and marketing budget.

“We are committed to introducing our community to resources that will help their businesses grow and become more profitable,” said Luke LaHaie, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at NEWITY. “Breef allows us to fulfill this commitment by providing access to essential marketing tools and relationships that in the past have been reserved for only the largest companies with significant marketing budgets.”

Through this partnership, NEWITY members will gain access to Breef’s innovative platform and dedicated expert support to help guide their marketing project planning, budgeting, and scoping processes.

“At Breef, we give users both the tools and technology to make outsourcing to agencies accessible and affordable,” said George Raptis, Co-Founder at Breef. “We’re thrilled to be a dedicated resource to NEWITY’s community and help guide its small businesses to marketing success.”

In a step to provide integrated services that help small businesses via this partnership, Breef plans to roll out NEWITY’s suite of loan offerings to its community. Breef will start with the SBA 7(a) loan — a core component of NEWITY’s offering — which commenced initially with PPP loans during the early phase of Covid.

”By providing equitable access to SBA 7(a) loans via our simplified online application, small businesses are able to quickly obtain the inexpensive working capital they desperately need to grow their businesses,” said LaHaie. “By spending these funds on growth initiatives, such as marketing and advertising, our small business members can grow their market share and profitability without having to contribute more equity to their businesses.”

Become part of the NEWITY small business community at www.newitymarket.com and get started on the Breef platform at www.breef.com.

ABOUT BREEF

Founded in 2019 by Emily Bibb and George Raptis, Breef (www.breef.com) is redefining the future of work by taking the agency online. The company’s technology is the first of its kind to streamline the agency outsourcing process and facilitate high-value, high-consideration projects. Breef’s proprietary platform allows brands to manage and service all agency projects, pitches, and payments, facilitating efficiencies within today’s distributed workforce. The platform hosts more than 6,000 vetted agencies and is used by hundreds of world-leading brands, transacting millions of dollars in projects each month. Breef operates from its headquarters in New York City.

ABOUT NEWITY

NEWITY is America's Small Business Marketplace, focused on empowering entrepreneurs with access to trusted service providers and affordable loan solutions — all in one place. NEWITY was founded in 2020 to better service Paycheck Protection Program loans. Today, NEWITY uses leading technologies to help small businesses access services that make running their business more efficient and more profitable. To join NEWITY’s growing small business community, visit NEWITYmarket.com.