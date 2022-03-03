Anima Biotech to Participate in Scientific and Industry Conferences

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI image analysis, announced today that the company will be presenting at an upcoming industry conference and will also participate in an expert roundtable.



Anima Biotech’s Co-Founder and CSO, Dr. Iris Alroy, Ph.D. will give a presentation at the RNA-Based Drugs and Vaccines Innovation Summit hosted by the International Science and Technology Conference Institute (ISTCI) on March 12, 2022. The summit will include discussion on topics ranging from cellular immunotherapy, genetic testing, gene therapy, oncolytic viruses and more from a diverse range of experts across research and development.

Anima’s CEO and Co-Founder, Yochi Slonim, will participate in a roundtable discussion during the 5th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum for Business Development, Licensing and Investment hosted virtually by Sachs Associates. The Industry Roundtable: Latest Trends in Partnering and M&A Panel will take place on March 22nd, 2022, 8:50 AM ET. The roundtable features executives from various pharmaceutical companies and will discuss the future of mergers and acquisitions in the biotech industry.

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology and our technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and mutation agnostic mKRAS translation inhibitors), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer’s disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large-scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

