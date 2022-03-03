New Talent Onboarded to Meet Increased Demand for Pivotal's Healthcare Analytics

RADNOR, Pa., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Analytics, the creator of strategic healthcare analytics solution Pivotal, announced it has brought on board key talent to fuel its Product, Engineering, and Customer Success teams. Among the new hires so far in 2022 is Pivotal's first COO. This talent investment is part of a larger strategy fueled by the company's $10.2M Series A funding round completed in October 2021.

Mecal McDade has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Mecal will be responsible for driving excellence in product strategy and development, creating an enhanced customer experience, and driving a unique, design-thinking approach to Pivotal's product and service design and delivery processes.

More recently, Mecal held the role of Experience Director at PNC, one of the largest banks in the U.S. She led the Retail National Expansion fleet, an agile organization focused on delivering experiences that matter for PNC's customers and employees at a national scale on a modernized technology platform. Her 20+ years of experience includes extensive work and senior leadership in operations, strategic planning, business optimization consulting, and engineering.

Other key hires include:

Paul Somers, Manager of Business Analysis: 20+ years driving technology projects as senior systems analyst or solution designer, spanning strategic and tactical planning, master data management, data strategy, architecture design, and development.

Beth Owens, Manager, Customer Success: 15+ years performing advanced analytics, with 10+ in large, multi-site health systems, providing operational insights to service line teams as well as market and financial insights to executives and senior leadership.

Dana Parisi, Product Manager: 5+ years working closely with engineers and UX designers across B2B and B2C, identifying customer needs, turning insights into actionable business requirements, and building and managing product roadmaps.

"The momentum we were experiencing at Pivotal in Q4'21 has only intensified in the first quarter of 2022," said Carl Davis, CEO and Co-founder of Pivotal Analytics. "We knew we needed to add talent to meet the evolving needs of our growing customer and partner base, so we kept our foot on the gas in terms of recruiting. Kudos to our hiring team for bringing onboard candidates with critical functional and industry expertise, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a shared commitment to Pivotal's vision and values."

"We are undertaking massive changes to our product strategy and product roadmap," said Fady Barmada, President and Co-Founder of Pivotal Analytics. "Changes of this magnitude will be game-changing for us and require a skilled team and leadership that can thoughtfully strategize, plan, execute, and optimize. Talent has proven to be the elixir for success in bringing complex products like this to market, and we are confident this team has what it takes to do the same for Pivotal."

About Pivotal Analytics

Pivotal Analytics is a technology company seeking to redefine how healthcare systems and their partners identify growth opportunities in a value-based care market while optimizing their real estate portfolios. We believe that more innovative and dynamic healthcare planning reduces operational and financial risk while ultimately improving access to quality, affordable care. We empower healthcare stakeholders - healthcare organizations, developers, REITs, consultants, and other healthcare facility experts - to develop better systems of care by enabling consumer-centric decisions of who and what to put where. Through Pivotal, a unique, GIS intelligence platform, we integrate traditional and non-traditional data, powerful analytics, and deep healthcare knowledge into map-based visualizations that locate providers, services, facilities, patient needs and preferences, and care gaps across the U.S. For more information, visit us at pivotal-analytics.com and on LinkedIn.

