World's Leading Brand For CIOs And IT Decision-Makers Launches In Canada

Toronto, Canada, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry (formerly IDG Communications), the global leader in media, martech and data for the tech community, today announces the expansion of CIO —the world’s leading content and events resource for CIOs—into Canada. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO brings 34 years of IT knowledge and delivers quality and trusted content and events designed to help CIOs make the best purchase decisions for their organizations.



“Launching CIO in Canada is momentous in that it strengthens our editorial brands, builds consistency and expands Foundry’s global and commercial footprint,” said Matt Egan, editorial director, Foundry. “Canada is the 16th global region where we share unrivaled insight to help IT leaders and vendors address trending tech topics.”

The launch of CIO in Canada will connect IT buyers and sellers through unique, data-driven experiences helping to influence the right buying decisions for CIOs. It comes at a time when the CIO bears even more responsibility for driving business success, and amidst increasing growth in the Canadian IT market.

According to CIO’s 20th annual State of the CIO report , 49% of respondents in Canada said they are using technology to improve customer experience by delivering products and services in new ways. In fact, the top business initiatives driving IT investments are improving profitability (40%), which aligns with the CEO’s priorities for IT in Canada, with the main focus being to strengthen IT and business collaboration, followed by enabling new plans for customer acquisition and retention, and improving the customer experience.

As part of the Canadian launch of CIO, Foundry (parent company of CIO), is partnering with sister company International Data Corporation (IDC) – the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. Working together in Canada the CIO brand will extend its existing global portfolio of 1500+ Forums and Custom events. CIO will help IT professionals learn from top Canadian Tech Analysts, attend thought provoking leadership sessions presented by Canada’s leading tech executives, and address competitive business challenges with their CIO peers. Canadian CIOs will be able to use its trusted events to make fact-based technology and vendor decisions to achieve their business objectives.

“IDC has been the leading IT research provider in Canada for over 35 years," explained Lars Goransson, managing director, IDC Canada. "With the 2022 launch of our premier events for the Canadian IT industry, plus the launch of our sister company Foundry’s CIO global media brand for Canadian tech execs, we are now truly the leading platform for researching, educating, identifying, influencing and connecting tech buyers and sellers in Canada."

Surrounding its editorial coverage of business strategy, innovation and leadership, CIO will provide a full suite of solutions to help technology vendors engage with CIO buyers. The existing trusted relationship Foundry has with this audience allows for the collection of insights developed through first-party data around behavioral, intent and declared demographic information. This first-party data in turn fuels a full stack of media and martech solutions produced for strategic tech marketers looking to build relationships with this audience including:

Demand Generation: Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context

Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context Marketing Solutions: A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement

A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement Events: Premium events that enhance brand association with sales-ready attendees





“We are uniquely positioned to be the voice of the CIO documenting the hottest trends and most burning issues, and our exceptional record is the reason the world’s leading technology solution providers collaborate with us as a trusted marketing partner,” said Stefan Huegel, global head of B2B brand development, Foundry.

Explore CIO in Canada, visit: https://www.cio.com/ca

Explore our upcoming events in Canada: https://www.cio.com/ca/events

