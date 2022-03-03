Silicone Market: EU Imports Rise 22% to $3.7B - IndexBox

In 2021, the EU imported approx. 695K tonnes of silicones in primary forms, 22% more than in 2020. In value terms, silicone purchases expanded from $2.8B to $3.7B.



Silicone Imports in the EU

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on the global silicone market by IndexBox, approx. 695K tonnes of silicones in primary forms were imported in the EU, an increase of 22% in 2021/2020. In value terms, purchases rose from $2.8B to $3.7B.

Belgium (187K tonnes), distantly followed by the Netherlands (104K tonnes), Germany (87K tonnes), Italy (75K tonnes), France (47K tonnes) and Spain (45K tonnes) were the largest importers of silicones, together generating 78% of total volume. The following importers - Poland (21K tonnes), Ireland (20K tonnes), Austria (19K tonnes), Estonia (18K tonnes) and the

Czech Republic (15K tonnes) - together made up 14% of total imports.

In value terms, the largest silicone importing markets in the EU were Belgium ($669M), the Netherlands ($651M) and Germany ($537M), with a combined 50% share of total imports. These countries were followed by Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Estonia, which accounted for a further 35%.

Silicone Prices in the EU

The silicone import price in the EU stood at $5,349 per tonne in 2021, growing by 11% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. The country with the highest price was France ($6,539 per tonne), while Estonia ($678 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria (+61.0% per year), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Top EU Silicone Exporters

The shipments of the three major exporters of silicones in primary forms, namely Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, represented more than two-thirds of the total volume. France (35K tonnes) ranks next in terms of total exports with a 7.9% share, followed by Spain (4.9%) and Italy (4.7%).

In value terms, the largest silicone supplying countries in the EU were Germany ($854M), the Netherlands ($674M) and Belgium ($647M), with a combined 79% share of total exports. These countries were followed by France, Italy and Spain, which accounted for a further 15%.

