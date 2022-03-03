Colorado State University Global Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Aurora, Colo., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to bachelor’s degrees and undergraduate credit-bearing certificates. CSU Global is the only 100% online public university Career Choice partner that offers accredited, instructor-led, asynchronous learning options tailored for the modern adult learner.

“We admire Amazon’s commitment and dedication to expanding educational access for its employees, and we’re honored to partner on this initiative,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “Our mission is to make degree attainment possible for learners at all ages and stages of their lives, and we look forward to bringing new opportunities for professional growth to Amazon employees across the country.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

To help Amazon employees navigate choosing a career path that is right for them, CSU Global will provide an optional job skills assessment to help students identify personal strengths and matching degree pathways. Employees participating in the program will also receive full access to CSU Global’s suite of student support services including 24/7 tutoring, tech support, online library access, career guidance, writing resources and more. With 100% online asynchronous classes, CSU Global offers the necessary flexibility for learners to complete the program on their own time, which enables students with outside work and family commitments to succeed.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to CSU Global coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

The program is open for enrollment as of Jan. 1, 2022. To learn more about the CSU Global and Amazon partnership and the Career Choice program, visit CSUGlobal.edu/Amazon.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About CSU Global Employer Partners

CSU Global has served a network of nearly 4,000 employer partners to provide affordable value through career relevant coursework, customized training solutions, and more. For more information on partnering with CSU Global, visit CSUGlobal.edu/about/partnerships or contact partnerships@csuglobal.edu.