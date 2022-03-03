Perez Morris Expands Ohio Footprint With Cleveland-Based Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perez Morris announced today its expansion into the Cleveland area with an office space and partnership with attorneys from Cleveland-based law firm, Giffen & Kaminski. Perez Morris' Cleveland office will open April 1, 2022, in the heart of downtown to house six attorneys joining the Perez Morris team, including managing partners Karen Giffen and Kerin Lyn Kaminski. The expansion will make Perez Morris the largest woman-owned law firm in Ohio.

"We are pleased to welcome Karen Giffen and Kerin Lyn Kaminski and other lawyers and staff to the Perez Morris family," said Perez Morris' Managing Partner, Sarah Perez. "Bringing the new Cleveland-based team into the fold means we have the opportunity to leverage the talent and experience of our lawyers for the benefit of our clients across more regions of the state."

The strong group of seasoned litigators and trial lawyers will allow Perez Morris to build upon and expand its services in Business Litigation, Labor & Employment Litigation, Financial Services Litigation, Investigations, and Real Estate Litigation including Title Litigation.

In addition to their expertise, the new team embodies Perez Morris' commitment to top-quality, strategic, and focused client service, as well as investment in the community and are a natural fit when it comes to the firms' strategic growth. Both Karen and Kerin jointly operated a woman-owned law firm for 18 years and they share the common goal of championing diversity in law and business. Adding to Perez Morris' culture, the attorneys have long-term relationships with clients, focus on community engagement, and bring a collaborative approach to service.

"It is amazing how closely we align in terms of values and services," said Karen Giffen. "I look forward to joining this vastly talented team to accomplish even more meaningful work in Ohio and across the country."

Perez Morris' Cleveland Office will be located at 1215 Superior Ave., Suite 225, Cleveland, Ohio 44114.

About Perez Morris

Perez Morris is a woman-owned business law firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and attorneys licensed to practice across the country. We guide our business clients to manage their risks and make deals happen. We provide general counsel, business litigation, and commercial transactional services nationwide with a focus on cost-effective, practical, industry-savvy advice that allows our clients to continue to grow and thrive.

About Giffen & Kaminski

Giffen & Kaminski is a women-owned law firm committed to the idea that diversity brings better results for its clients and a more fulfilling work experience for its lawyers and staff. We actively strive to achieve a team at Giffen & Kaminski that reflects our community. We value excellence, teamwork, loyalty, responsiveness, and dependability. We believe in collaboration with our clients, our lawyers, our colleagues, and the business community.

