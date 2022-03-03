APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Completes Initial Phase of LollipopNFT.com, its User-Friendly Platform for NFT’s

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that is has completed the important first stage of its all-inclusive, user-friendly non-fungible-token (“NFT”) platform, LollipopNFT.com (“LollipopNFT”).



“We’re incredibly pleased to have completed the first phase of LollipopNFT.com, our new and comprehensive NFT marketplace, including the full design wire frames, development outline, and cost assumptions. This will provide our developers with a well-defined roadmap to complete coding and allow us to begin scheduling our marketing and PR for the launch to market,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife.

NFT’s are a “one-of-a-kind” crypto token that serve to track the origin and authenticity of virtual, digital assets. It is data added to a file and stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, which can be sold and traded on digital markets. NFTs provide a verifiable record of authenticity and ownership and items cannot be forged because the digital ledger is maintained by thousands of computers around the world.

“While much of the current exposure of NFT’s centers around collectables such as art, images, video and music, we foresee an enormous market opportunity on the horizon in utilizing NFT technology for practical applications to secure, authenticate and validate items creating a digital representation of a valuable physical asset,” added Reid.

LollipopNFT is an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform, and wallet for NFT’s and is being developed for use by individuals of all levels, from beginners to experts. Users do not need have an advanced technology background or a high-level understanding of non-fungible tokens to enjoy creating, storing and selling NFT’s. LollipopNFT users will be able to create, share, and store their NFT’s in a safe environment that is easy to comprehend and holds value.

The LollipopNFT platform will be an all-encompassing environment and solves many of the challenges NFT users are currently experiencing.

APPlife anticipates that LollipopNFT will be live and available to the public at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over 200 daily essentials from more than 80 brands to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms has completed beta testing and will launch the commercial live marketplace in Q2 of 2022.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

