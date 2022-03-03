NYMOX Announces Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has submitted the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate to seek marketing approval in the U.S. for Fexapotide Triflutate for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



The submission of the application does not involve any guarantees or forward looking statements regarding outcomes of the submission. The Company will continue to make updates on all material and required developments with the application, and in accordance with prior statements provided in the Company’s regular SEC filings.

Nymox intends to submit applications in other major markets in the near term and will provide updates at the appropriate times in due course.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669 .

