F-Secure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

| Source: F-Secure Oyj F-Secure Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 March 2022, 18.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 3 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of F-Secure Corporation shares owned by Nordea Funds Ltd. increased to above ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares of F-Secure Corporation on 2 March 2022.

Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedShares: 10.08%

Votes: 10.42%		 Shares: 10.08%

Votes: 10.42%		158,798,739.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Shares: 9.67%

Votes: 10.00%		 Shares: 9.67%

Votes: 10.00%		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009801310Shares: 15,999,528.00
Votes:
16,547,575.00		 Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%		 
SUBTOTAL AShares: 15,999,528.00
Votes:
16,547,575.00		 Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%		 

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@f-secure.com