F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 March 2022, 18.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

F-Secure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 3 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of F-Secure Corporation shares owned by Nordea Funds Ltd. increased to above ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares of F-Secure Corporation on 2 March 2022.

Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 10.08%



Votes: 10.42% Shares: 10.08%



Votes: 10.42% 158,798,739.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Shares: 9.67%



Votes: 10.00% Shares: 9.67%



Votes: 10.00%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009801310 Shares: 15,999,528.00

Votes:

16,547,575.00 Shares: 10.08%

Votes: 10.42% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 15,999,528.00

Votes:

16,547,575.00 Shares: 10.08%

Votes: 10.42%

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com