F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 March 2022, 18.00 EET
F-Secure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
F-Secure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 3 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.
According to the announcement, the total number of F-Secure Corporation shares owned by Nordea Funds Ltd. increased to above ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares of F-Secure Corporation on 2 March 2022.
Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%
|Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%
|158,798,739.00
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Shares: 9.67%
Votes: 10.00%
|Shares: 9.67%
Votes: 10.00%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009801310
|Shares: 15,999,528.00
Votes:
16,547,575.00
|Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%
|SUBTOTAL A
|Shares: 15,999,528.00
Votes:
16,547,575.00
|Shares: 10.08%
Votes: 10.42%
Contact information:
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@f-secure.com