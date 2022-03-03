BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 3rd March 2022

Name of applicant:

Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:

Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:

3rd September 2021 to 3rd March 2022

Balance under scheme from previous return:

982,628

The amount by which the block scheme has

been increased, if the scheme has been

increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted

under scheme during period:

Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted

at end of period:

982,628

Number and class of securities originally

listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 3,000,000 04/09/09 2,000,000 14/03/12 3,000,000 01/09/15 3,000,000 18/09/18 3,000,000 Total 14,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

299,554,720

Name of scheme:

Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:

3rd September 2021 to 3rd March 2022

Balance under scheme from previous return:

1,788,052

The amount by which the block scheme has

been increased, if the scheme has been

increased since the date of the last return:

7,500.000

Number of securities issued/allotted:

2,230,000

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted

at end of period:

7,058,052

Number and class of securities originally

listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 1,000,000 12/04/06 1,500,000 07/05/08 3,000,000 13/05/10 4,000,000 15/10/13 6,000,000 16/09/16 6,000,000 17/09/19 6,000,000 20/09/21 7,500.000 Total 35,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

299,554,720 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 4,976,536 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).

Name of contact:

Mark Waters,

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

