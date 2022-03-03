Intrado Announces Free Mapping Service with Native Support for Enhanced Emergency Data on iPhone to Reduce Response Times

ISLANDIA, N.Y., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Spatial Insight, a map-based interface that delivers more accurate handset location information for wireless emergency calls using Apple’s Enhanced Emergency Data (“EED”), while also simplifying the Public Safety Answering Points (“PSAP”) workflow.



Intrado will make Spatial Insight and Apple EED available to all U.S. and Canadian PSAPs at no cost, upon request when interested PSAPs indicate they are prepared to receive it. Enhanced Emergency Data uses Apple’s Hybridized Emergency Location technology to make precise, high-integrity location data available to 911 centers when users make emergency calls.

Nearly half of all 911 calls sent to PSAPs do not have the critical location coordinates available from wireless devices, slowing down response times as telecommunicators struggle to determine the exact location of the caller.

With Spatial Insight, PSAPs can receive and deliver life-saving location data to first responders via a free, technology-agnostic, and seamless interface for those manning the phones. “Telecommunicators can now make more informed decisions and expedite emergency responses with no disruption to their existing processes,” said Jeff Robertson, Intrado Life & Safety President. “We strive to provide telecommunicators with seamless access to life-saving data on every call.”

Because Spatial Insight is integrated into a PSAP’s call-handling software, there is no need for extra clicks or typing, training, or integration with other software. Both carrier and device location are seen on a single, user-friendly map. “The result is an easy, intuitive workflow for telecommunicators, who already have a very difficult job requiring significant multitasking,” added Robertson.

Spatial Insight’s primary features include:

A single map-based display showing highly accurate location data for a 911 call from both the wireless carrier and the device’s operating system.

Device location data delivered through Apple EED is also available through Intrado Spatial Command & Control, a solution that combines 911 call-handling and geographic information system (“GIS”) mapping to deliver advanced situational awareness to first responders and a streamlined, single-screen workflow for telecommunicators.

Both Spatial Insight and Spatial Command & Control are part of Intrado’s robust and growing portfolio of GIS technologies and services.

“As a veteran of public safety for more than 40 years, Intrado’s scale and reach in emergency communications means we can deliver not only innovation, but also solutions to legacy issues PSAPs encounter every day,” said Robertson. “Spatial Insight solves a difficult problem that has plagued the industry for decades. This new solution will save minutes when they count the most, saving lives - the ultimate goal of Intrado and the industry.”

Access to Spatial Insight will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Any U.S. or Canadian PSAP can sign up for access online at https://insights.intrado.com/spatial-insight.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

