TPE Midstream Names Chad Murray as Chief Executive Officer

TULSA, Okla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPE Midstream ("TPE") is pleased to announce that Chad Murray has been appointed chief executive officer. Mr. Murray brings over 25 years of oil and gas experience, coupled with a deep domain experience in environmental compliance solutions, having most recently served in a senior leadership position at an NYSE traded industrial services company operating in over 20 countries.

"The opportunities emerging in our industry are among the most compelling I've experienced in my career," commented Mr. Murray. "TPE's ZEVACⓇ technology is the market leader in providing critical emission-less alternatives to venting and flaring, and we are in the early innings of this rapidly evolving industry. I look forward to working with our employees, our clients, and our regulators to lead the charge producing innovative products and services solutions to emission challenges."

"It's gratifying to reach the inflection point of enlisting a chief executive officer of Chad's experience. He is a high-energy and results-driven leader with a proven record of growing both product and services operations," commented Doug Sahm, PE, chief technology officer and founder of TPE. "He also has a keen awareness of the safety, quality, and client-responsiveness necessary to provide successful solutions to the live-gas operations challenges our clients face."

Based in Tulsa, OK, TPE provides unique products and services to many of the largest and most influential natural gas utility operators in the United States. Such proprietary products include the ZEVACⓇ, a revolutionary technology enabling an emission-less alternative to venting and flaring natural gas when performing piping maintenance or repair. TPE also provides rental launcher/receiver traps, valves, filters, separators, pipes, and other natural gas equipment solutions to its diverse customer base.

To learn more about how TPE supports its clients safe and emission-less piping maintenance objectives and its products and services, visit tpemidstream.com or call 918.514.3166.

Chad Murray, Chief Executive Officer, TPE Midstream









