Women’s Rights Scholar and Acclaimed Author Anita Hill to Keynote Benefit for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls Luncheon

NORWALK, CT., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s rights scholar and acclaimed author Anita Hill will be this year’s keynote speaker for the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s (FCCF) annual celebration for its Fund for Women & Girls.

Back to the benefit’s traditional in-person format, the luncheon will be held on Friday, April 22 at the Greenwich Hyatt. The opening reception will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Virtual attendance is also available for live streaming the event.

“‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’ is more than a theme,” Fairfield County’s Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James said. “Elevating women and girls to believe in their own power — and enabling them to amplify that power by working together — has always been at the heart of the Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls. Having Anita Hill — one of the most compelling and respected voices in the fight for ending gender-based violence — deliver this most important message at the annual luncheon only makes it that much more empowering.”

Hill, a professor of Law, Public Policy and Women’s Studies at Brandeis University, has dedicated her life’s work to advancing women’s rights and ending gender violence.

The recipient of a 2019 PEN Courage Award, Hill’s commentary has been featured by major media outlets from The New York Times to Good Morning America.

Her new book, Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence, is a powerful call to arms from one of America’s most prominent and poised survivors. Her prior autobiography, Speaking Truth to Power, shares her story of testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual harassment experienced during her career.

Now in its 24th year, the Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls is the largest women’s fund in New England and has improved the lives of tens of thousands of women and girls in the region with more than $8 million in grants.

The highly attended annual luncheon attracts more than 800 supporters each year and has featured prominent speakers such as Dr. Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, Billie Jean King and Tracee Ellis Ross. Serving as the flagship fundraiser for supporting the Fund’s work, the luncheon will also spotlight the work of its newest signature initiative, the emme coalition - an innovative program that puts women and girls in the driver’s seat of their lives as partners in their own care.

About the 2022 Fund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

Tickets and tables for the in-person luncheon and program, or virtual live-stream, can be purchased here. Available sponsorships can also be purchased online. For ticket questions or transfer requests, please contact us at FWGLunch@FCCFoundation.org or 203.750.3200. In accordance with the CDC regarding COVID-19, FCCF will require proof of full vaccination* checked against government-issued IDs for any guests on-site at the luncheon. Masks will also be required when not actively eating or drinking. Guests will not be admitted into the event without the above items.

*Two weeks after your second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations, and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $337.5 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond since 1992. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, the organization brings together community organizers, business experts, and philanthropists to close the opportunity gap in Fairfield County with a focus on eliminating disparities in education, employment, housing, and health. Our goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Learn more at FCCFoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

