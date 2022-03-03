ABCorp and Unlimited Tomorrow Partner to Provide Free Prosthetic Limbs to Those in Need

STAMFORD, Conn., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABCorp is proud to announce that it has partnered with Unlimited Tomorrow's not-for-profit affiliate, Unlimited Tomorrow Global Initiative (UTGI), to donate prosthetic arms to individuals with upper limb differences who are in need of financial assistance.

"Unlimited Tomorrow has revolutionized prosthetic limbs with TrueLimb®. We could think of no better way to honor ABCorp's long history of civic duty than by partnering with Unlimited Tomorrow to support those with upper limb differences. And, to give them the most personal, affordable, intuitive, and lightest bionic arm in the world," said William Brown, ABCorp Chairman and CEO.

"We are humbled by this partnership to accelerate UTGI's mission to make prosthetic limbs more accessible to those in need," said Easton LaChappelle, Founder and CEO of Unlimited Tomorrow.

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a manufacturing services company. Our roots as a provider of Essential Critical products & services trace back more than two centuries, through American Bank Note Company, to 1795 when the newly established First Bank of the United States called upon us to create a counterfeit-resistant currency for a young nation.

We are experts in fraud prevention and are frequently called upon to design manufacturing processes where the tolerance for error is zero. Our products & services span the Commercial, FinTech, Government & Not-for-Profit, Healthcare, and Transit sectors to facilitate millions of transactions around the globe each day. No company has more experience in the areas of authentication, payments, and secure access.

We design, manufacture, and personalize contactless credit & debit cards, 3D-print highly detailed functional prototypes & production parts, and deliver omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience.

About Unlimited Tomorrow and Unlimited Tomorrow Global Initiative

Unlimited Tomorrow is a medical device company providing next-generation artificial arms to individuals with upper limb differences. By combining the latest advancements in 3D technology with smart algorithms, Unlimited Tomorrow is putting affordable, high-functioning prosthetic arms within reach of millions of people who need them. At 1/10th the cost of traditional prosthetics, the company's TrueLimb® bionic prosthetic arm is the most personal, most intuitive, lightest weight bionic arm in the world. It is the only arm of its kind to have all components manufactured, assembled, and supported in one facility in the United States. By offering access through both an industry-first direct-to-consumer model, and through clinicians, Unlimited Tomorrow empowers users with accessibility and choice.

Unlimited Tomorrow Global Initiative is a non-profit affiliate of Unlimited Tomorrow, and its mission is for everyone with need to have equal access to advanced prosthetics.

For more information about ABCorp, please visit www.ABCorp.com or email at 3D@ABCorp.com.

