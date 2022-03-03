Eimskip: AGM 2022 final agenda and proposals

English Icelandic

Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2022 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee. All meeting documents can be found on the AGM’s site here

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 16:30 (GMT) electronically via Lumi solution and shareholders are also permitted to attend the meeting at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

Shareholders or shareholder’s agents who wish to attend the meeting, either electronically or at the headquarters, are requested to register on Lumi’s website no later than @12:00 GMT on 16 March 2022, or the day before the AGM. The registration must be done by attaching a copy of lawful ID, and a power of attorney if applicable. Registration is a condition for participating in the meeting and shareholder’s attendance will be calculated irrespective of whether shareholders are present at the headquarters or participate via Lumi.

For further information, please visit the Company's Investor site www.eimskip.com/investors or contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.

Attachments