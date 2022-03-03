GWGH Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with $20,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH ), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What if I purchased GWG Holdings “L Bonds”? A class action lawsuit was recently on behalf of investors who purchased bonds directly in GWG Holdings’ L Bond offering pursuant to a June 3, 2020 registration statement (the “Class”). If you are a Class Member, you have until April 25, 2022, to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in the action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the lawsuit, including overseeing any case settlement.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In November 2021, GWG Holdings disclosed that it had received an SEC subpoena for documents and information relating to its L Bonds and its accounting practices, among other areas of inquiry.

On January 18, 2022, GWG Holdings disclosed that its annual report will likely be filed “later than the March 31, 2022, due date” because of “the recently disclosed decision of its independent registered public accounting firm to decline to stand for reappointment.” The company further disclosed that it “did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payment of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds” and that it elected to “voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022.”

Johnson Fistel, LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s SEC filings and other public statements contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be connected to any potential violations of the federal securities laws.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding GWG Holdings should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

