Sportsbet.io Unveils Latest Signing With Afropop Star Tekno Joining as Global Ambassador

LONDON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading crypto-led sports betting site, Sportsbet.io, is making a splash in West Africa after signing Nigerian afropop star Tekno as its latest global ambassador. Tekno is beloved across the region for his flow and production on hits such as 'Pana' and 'DON'T JEALOUS ME'. He joins other Sportsbet.io global ambassadors, including fellow rapper King Kaka.

Tekno to Promote New Features

Tekno will work with Sportsbet.io to deliver game-changing promos and bonuses to players in West Africa. Sportsbet.io is the world's most popular place to bet on sports and offers users the chance to play with a range of cryptocurrencies.

Tekno, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, stated:

"I knew Sportsbet.io was a great match because, like me, these guys are not afraid to challenge the status quo. They are at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and I'm really excited to be by their side as a global ambassador."

Tekno and Sportsbet.io will also link up to offer players the chance to win out-of-this-world experiences, like attending a Premier League match in an executive box.

Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbook at Yolo Group, stated:

"We're building an all-star team here at Sportsbet.io for our players across Africa, and Tekno Miles is a key part of this. We've been huge fans of his for many years, and we can't wait to get to work with him delivering the best promos and VIP experiences to our players across the region."

Sportsbet.io is the world's top crypto-led sports betting site, offering thousands of markets and events. It is globally renowned for sponsorships of leading football clubs, including Arsenal, Southampton, and São Paulo.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and esports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

Sportsbet is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

