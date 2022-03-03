Ryan Vargas to Showcase Sponsor Swann Security at Alsco Uniforms 300 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann®, the security product leader, securing homes and businesses for over 35 years, will be back on the NASCAR Xfinity Series track on Saturday, March 5, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ryan Vargas, the 21-year-old JD Motorsports driver will be racing the #6 Chevy Camaro with a Swann Security "Storm" paint wrap on the track.

Since it was first held in 1997, the Alsco Uniforms 300 race has been among the first five races of the season. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

"After last weekend's unexpected events during the Production Alliance Group 300, I am looking forward to getting back on the track in Las Vegas and representing our partner Swann Security," says Ryan Vargas.

"We will be on the sidelines cheering for Ryan Vargas this weekend and love the new look of the car," says Leslie Conover, VP of the Americas at Swann. "We are proud to have Vargas representing Swann and admire his determination on and off the track."

For more information, including a full list of Swann products, visit the company on the web at www.Swann.com.

Follow Ryan Vargas on social media for the latest from the track with Swann:

https://www.facebook.com/RyanVargasRacing

https://www.instagram.com/rtrv23/

https://twitter.com/RyanVargas_23

https://www.tiktok.com/@ryanvargas_23

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them — around the world or the track. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions, including its Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with controllable red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann on social media for the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT RYAN VARGAS:

Ryan Vargas began his career as a race car driver at age 11 in 2012 racing Bandoleros, garnering dozens of main event victories and championships, including tying for the 2014 Bandolero National Championship.

He began to move through the jumping from NASCAR Street Stocks to Late Models, winning several races before progressing to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2018. Ryan competed for Rev Racing as part of the 2018 NASCAR Drive for Diversity class, finishing sixth in the points standings. He is one of the most followed NASCAR drivers on TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@presspassla.com

‪(310) 817-0230‬

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment