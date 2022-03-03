Rotary Club Pune Heritage Recognizes Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav as The Vocational & Service Excellence Award Winner

Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav is pleased to announce that he was awarded The Vocational & Service Excellence Award for 2021-22.

The award was presented on February 20 by the Rotary Club of Pune Heritage at a function organized at the Cannaught Boat Club.





Vinod Jadhav is a first-generation Indian-born entrepreneur who is based in Dubai. He has expertise in first-to-market generics, veterinary medicines, supply chain management, global sourcing, and international taxation.

He has a materials management degree and is a mechanical engineer who stumbled into the world of pharmaceuticals. He's supported ventures in the fields of the electric vehicle ecosystem, power electronics, predictive diagnostics, biotechnology, and new drug research.

Vinod Jadhav is currently chairman of the SAVA Group, which focuses on manufacturing a wide range of high-quality, affordable generic drugs, and is trusted by healthcare professionals across the world.

In recognizing him as the 2021-22 Vocational & Service Excellence Award winner, the Rotary Club of Pune Heritage's President Vinayak Pethe, Secretary Harshada Bawankar, and Vocational Director Subhro Sen said of Jadhav:

"He is a living example of determination and perseverance. Having started from scratch with just one employee in 2003, he employs more than 750 employees across six countries. …

"We all feel very proud to have this multifaceted personality -- An Entrepreneur cum Investor cum Philanthropist cum Art Lover cum World Traveller as our Hon. Member, and feel privileged to honor him today with the Vocational Excellence and Service Award."

In addition to this award, Vinod Jadhav is the past recipient of the Major Donor Crystal and "Paul Harris Society" member of Rotary International. He has also been the pillar for supporting many of the Rotary Club's service projects through his CSR activity.

In addition to leading SAVA Group, Jadhav is the chairman of Devtech M2M, a research-driven organization that uses innovative technology to manufacture smart products aimed toward increasing energy efficiency.

The company was awarded the India Lighting Controls and Solutions New Product Innovation Leadership Award in 2015 by Frost & Sullivan under Jadhav's leadership.

In 2010, the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council recognized SAVA Healthcare Ltd. as the Best Merchant Exporter of India.

Jadhav has settled with his family in the global city of Dubai. However, during the holidays, he enjoys returning to his hometown of Pune in India, where he spends time at his home that has received many architectural awards and was featured in the "50 Most Amazing Homes of India" book.

Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav is also an extensive world traveler, having visited almost 50 countries for business and pleasure. In addition, he's a lover of art, history, and culture.

About Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav

A self-described first-generation Entrepreneur, Mr. Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav is the Chairman of SAVA Healthcare Limited and Managing Director of Regent Global DMCC. With a professional career spanning more than 30 years, he is well versed in marketing, sales, supply chain management, and regulatory & corporate affairs in various capacities. Mr. Jadhav holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and a graduate Diploma in Materials Management.

