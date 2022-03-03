CORSAIR and 2K Partner to Bring Immersive PC Gaming Experience to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands®

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers, today announced a partnership with world-renowned publisher 2K, bringing immersive in-game RGB lighting integration for all CORSAIR iCUE RGB devices to Gearbox Software’s highly anticipated Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands®. PC players with CORSAIR iCUE products can enjoy exclusive real-time lighting effects that extend the game’s action across their entire iCUE setup in the upcoming spinoff of the Borderlands® franchise.



Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands lets players create their own multiclass hero and embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. Level up your party to defeat the tyrannical Dragon Lord in a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina, your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Dropping “first-person looter shooter” mayhem into a fantastical tabletop RPG setting, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands dares adventurers to be Chaotic Great.

Compatible CORSAIR hardware owners running CORSAIR iCUE software will see the creative environments and larger-than-life effects in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands spill out beyond the screen through all of their connected iCUE-compatible components and peripherals. Whether you’re exploring the land looking for loot, casting devastating spells on enemies, or delving deep into dungeons, your entire iCUE ecosystem will light up, reflecting in-game events in real time.

“We’re excited to partner with 2K and bring greater in-game immersion to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands,” said Lauren Premo, Sr. Director of Software Services at CORSAIR. “iCUE integration makes for an incredibly engrossing gaming experience that can’t be found anywhere else, and we’re thrilled to enhance Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ whimsical action with it.”

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands iCUE game integration will be available March 25th, alongside the launch of the game. To celebrate the partnership with 2K, CORSAIR will host a sweepstakes for the chance to win a custom PC inspired by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, along with a copy of the game and a set of CORSAIR peripherals. For terms and conditions of the giveaway, visit www.corsair.com /tiny-tinas-wonderlands .

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR and 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands partnership, please visit:

www.corsair.com /tiny-tinas-wonderlands

To learn more about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from Gearbox Software, please visit:

https://playwonderlands.2k.com/

Video

To see the iCUE integration with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in action, please visit:

https://youtu.be/Vuvv225SCaY

Product Images

High-resolution images of the iCUE integration with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/3JD3wdX

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio includes several AAA, sports, and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. Gearbox, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and the Gearbox Software and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands logos, are all trademarks or registered trademarks, all used courtesy of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:



Harry Butler

harry.butler@corsair.com

+44 7816161680

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eb7b29a-ee99-49f6-b36c-48646bdfafb8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906367c6-a05f-4e58-a875-a9ab1ee341fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7009c7f4-ca0c-4888-9fa4-580058a72164