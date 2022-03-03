Hypertension Drugs Market Size - US$ 31,502Mn by 2028 | CAGR 3.4% According to Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, raises the risk of heart disease and stroke. Obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and a family history of hypertension are all risk factors for hypertension. Hypertension is commonly treated with beta-blockers. High blood pressure (hypertension) is a common situation wherein the long-term pressure of the blood towards your artery walls is excessive enough that it could ultimately cause health problems, along with coronary heart disease. Hypertension drugs are for the treatment of patients who are suffering from high blood pressure.



Download Sample Pages Of this report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2865

Global Hypertension Drugs Market Dynamics

The hypertension drugs market growth is driven through primary factors i.e. increase in sudden incidences of hypertension worldwide. People affected by diabetes, improvement in technology, and growing aging population are the major aspects to drive the growth of the hypertension drugs market globally. In addition, rising expenditures on health, an increase in cardiovascular diseases, and growing tobacco users are fueling the growth of the market.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), more than 1.13 billion people are suffering from hypertension globally, among them, only 1 in each 5 is cured or under control. The main contributors to the growth of hypertension drugs market are unhealthy diet, frequent consumption of alcohol, lack of physical activities, and tobacco. Hypertension can be the primary reason for ischemic, hemorrhagic stroke, and coronary heart disease. WHO also states that in the 21st-century hypertension is one of the silent killers and one of the largest concerns of public health. Among global death cases records, hypertension shares 12.8% of all, which means 7.5 billion death cases are recorded due to high blood pressure or hypertension. In 2008, the global prevalence of hypertension in adults age >25 years age was about 40%. Moreover, in 2008, uncontrolled hypertension reached 1 billion from 600 million cases due to sharp population growth, precisely the aging population. In Africa, the prevalence of hypertension was more than 40% and lower in North America, that is 35%.

View Table of Content of this report: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/hypertension-drugs-market

Lack of awareness regarding the use of antihypertensive drugs among the population is one of the foremost restraints in the hypertension drugs market. At times, people are ignorant about their health-check-ups, especially in developing nations, and aren't aware of the prevailing high blood pressure situation till they come across intense signs and symptoms Secondly, individuals diagnosed with high blood pressure are not adherent to their medicinal drug time table and stop taking medicine after 1-2 weeks till signs and symptoms return, thereby posing a large challenge to the hypertension drugs market. For example, BMC Research notes posted a studies survey (from a growing country) which states that out of the overall 112 hypertensive subjects with stroke, most effective 17% of them had been adherent to antihypertensive medications. Lack of awareness and low adherence to the drugs can restrict the growth of antihypertensive drugs market.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2865

Global Hypertension Drugs Market Segmentation

The Hypertension Drugs market is divided into five categories: product type, condition, medication type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into Diuretics, Alpha-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE), Inhibitors, Renin Inhibitors, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Vasodilators, and others. The condition section is further divided into primary hypertension, and secondary hypertension. The medication types are categorized into combination therapy, monotherapy, and fixed dose combinations. The distribution channel is further classified into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hypertension drugs market is categorized regionally into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Click Here For Related Reports: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/healthcare-and-pharmaceuticals

Market by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment gathered largest revenue share in 2020. Due to the rise in healthcare infrastructure or hospitals across the world, the hospital pharmacies segment has registered the highest share of the revenue. The hypertension drugs are prescribed medications, which are only prescribed by the medical professionals of the hospitals which is what propelled the growth of the hypertension market globally.

Hypertension Drugs Regional Stance

The North American region holds the biggest market share in terms of revenue in the global hypertension drugs market and is projected to witness the same trend in the near future. The regional growth is also driven by the easy availability of hypertension drugs. Rise in the geriatric population in this region due to which there is significant increase in incidences of hypertension is contributing towards the growth of hypertension drugs market in this region.

In terms of CAGR, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the awareness of drugs for the treatment of hypertension. The life science industry is constantly evolving in emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, and others, as a result of which the market is expected to witness surging demand for hypertension drugs in coming years.

Major Players

This section of the report highlights some of the key vendors operating in the market. The tentative list of these players includeTakeda Pharmaceutical Co., Novartis, Abbott, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Gilead, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Astrazeneca, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., and others.

On 03, December 2018, Bayer AG announced the grant from FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the device designation to artificial intelligence software for Chronic Thrombeombolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTPH) Pattern Recognition.

View Complete Table of Content

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2865

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Website- https://amecoresearch.com

Our Blogs -

http://globepredict.com

http://www.timestechpharma.com