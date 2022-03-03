Kaishan USA Partners With Gary Sinise Foundation to Support Veterans

LOXLEY, Ala., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaishan USA, a leading worldwide manufacturer of industrial air compressors, has formalized its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Specifically, Kaishan USA will support the foundation's R.I.S.E. program, which enables our nation's most severely wounded heroes to receive 100 percent mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes, and its Relief & Resiliency program, which aims to ensure our defenders and their families stay strong through hardships by offering complete support in times of need.

"Kaishan USA has long been a supporter of our nation's heroes—our defenders at home and abroad, our first responders and their families," said Carl Stokley, marketing manager, of Kaishan USA. "As a proud American company, with military veterans comprising more than 20% of our staff, we couldn't think of a better organization with whom to partner. Thank you, Gary Sinise Foundation, and here's to years of engineering a better, brighter future for all of us."

Chrissy Kreisel, Director of Corporate and Community Relations for the Gary Sinise Foundation, stated, "At the Gary Sinise Foundation, we serve our nation by honoring and supporting our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. With the generosity and ongoing support of companies like Kaishan USA, we will continue to provide support for these heroes who have sacrificed so much for our country. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership in the years to come."

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly 40 years. The Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation's programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more, please visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA engineers the highest quality rotary screw air compressors that enable us to build a better, more efficient future. We streamline our operations by taking direct ownership of 85% of our product content. This process enables us to vigorously control the cost and caliber of our equipment while improving its energy efficiency and safe use. Our solutions range from 5-600 horsepower and are used in a variety of industries. Based in Loxley, Alabama, our new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility fully stocks over 300 finished units and aftermarket parts that serve customers around the world. We are a proud American manufacturer, with military veterans comprising more than 20% of our staff. To learn more, please visit www.kaishanusa.com.

