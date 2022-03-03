The Interactive Kiosk Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 27.4 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 45.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3%

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global interactive kiosks market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 27.4 Bn in 2022, and expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



The market registered an annual growth of 4.4% during 2017–2021, and Fact.MR anticipates significant potential owing to factors such as growing popularity for self-checkouts.

Rapid adoption of self-service technologies in the retail sector is playing a crucial role in driving interactive kiosk sales. Self-service kiosks are application-based electronic systems that can expressively improve operational efficiency. This is leading to a projected market valuation of US$ 9 Bn by 2032, as such products are being looked at as a business tool that can effectively modernize service and product delivery.

Bank kiosks will likely accumulate a revenue share of 33% while vending kiosks hold around 42% market share. Moreover, self-service kiosks hold a revenue share of around 18%, providing significant growth to global market value.

Revenue Analysis of Interactive Kiosk Industry from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- sales of interactive kiosks expanded at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2021. Interactive kiosks facilitate smooth performance and reduce the operational time of self-service machines as compared to manual services, thereby enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Demand for bank kiosk is anticipated to grow 1.8x over the forecast period. Vending kiosks are the largest contributor to the industry, and the segment is expected to expand at 4.2% CAGR through 2032.

North America is a prominent region in the market due to rising demand for interactive information kiosk in the U.S., which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2032.

China dominates the East Asia market and is likely to hold market value of around US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022, owing to high rate of technology adoption

North America and Europe contributed significantly to the growth of the interactive kiosks industry, and account for around 42% and 21% market share in 2022, respectively.





Key Segments Covered in the Interactive Kiosk Industry Analysis

By Type

Bank Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Others

By Offering

Hardware Displays Printers Others

Software

Services Integration & Deployment Managed Services



By Location

Indoor Interactive Kiosks

Outdoor Interactive Kiosks

Panel Size

17”–32” Display Interactive Kiosks

Above 32” Display Interactive Kiosks

By End User

Interactive Kiosks for Retail

Interactive Kiosks for Healthcare

Interactive Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services

Interactive Kiosks for Food & Beverages

Interactive Kiosks for Governments

Interactive Kiosks for Transportation

Interactive Kiosks for Hospitality





Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In July 2021, CEFCO Convenience Stores launched new self-ordering kiosks with technology from software company Reji and the Austin model from Olea Kiosks in two of its Texas-based CEFCO Kitchen locations. This new platform aims to improve the CEFCO customer experience through fresh food menu personalization, working toward a more seamless way to order food from CEFCO’s growing fresh food menu.

Aila Technologies have recently built Interactive Kiosk exclusively for Apple’s iPad making the most of the key feature such as enhancing sales, power, resolution, and security which is also compatible with both the 10.2-inch iPad (Gen8) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 4).

Prominent Interactive Kiosk Manufacturers

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Embross

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Source Technologies

Meridian Kiosks

Aila Technologies, Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc.





Why is the U.S. an Epicentre for Interactive Kiosk Demand?

The North American region is likely to hold the highest market share of 42% in 2022, owing to high adoption rates and robust economic conditions. The U.S is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.2 Bn in 2022 due to high demand from the finance, travel, entertainment, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Mounting focus of shop owners to enhance the level of customer satisfaction is expected to further increase investments in digital kiosk management, driving regional market growth.

How is the U.K. Market for Interactive Kiosks Likely to Perform?

Substantial investments in digital signage by local companies is likely to create innovative kiosks with several features and options based on customary market trends. Due to such activities, the U.K. market is likely to grow to a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2032.

Key players are more focused on development activities to provide smart products to enhance customer usability and user interface, which is likely to boost growth of the U.K. market for interactive vending machines.

