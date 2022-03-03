Sparkling Wine Market Report and Outlook: EU Exports Reach Record 1.1B Litres - IndexBox

Sparkling wine exports in the EU doubled over the past decade, peaking at 1.1B litres in 2021. Italy remains the leading supplier, accounting for 49% of the total exports in the EU.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest report on the global sparkling wine market, IndexBox says that the EU exports spiked to 1.1B litres in 2021, rising by 27% compared to the previous year. In value terms, supplies soared from $5.8B to $8.7B.

Italy was the largest exporter of sparkling wines in the EU, with the volume of exports finishing at 523M litres, which was near 49% of total supplies in 2021. It was distantly followed by France (245M litres) and Spain (165M litres), committing a 39% share of total exports. Germany (33M litres), Belgium (29M litres) and Latvia (19M litres) comprised a relatively small percentage of total volume.

In value terms, France ($5.1B) remains the largest sparkling wine supplier in the EU, comprising 58% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was held by Italy ($2.3B), with a 26% share of the total value. It was followed by Spain, with a 6.7% share.

Supplies from France gained +58.6% against the previous year. In Italy and Spain, the growth rates amounted to +34.4% and +26.5% per year, respectively.

Sparkling Wine Prices in the EU

In 2021, the sparkling wine export price in the EU amounted to $8.2 per litre, increasing by 18% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably: the country with the highest price was France ($21 per litre), while Spain ($3.5 per litre) was amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Top Leading Sparkling Wine Importers in the EU

Germany (77M litres) and Belgium (72M litres) represented the key importers of sparkling wines in the EU, together comprising near 37% of total purchases in 2021. It was distantly followed by France (33M litres), Sweden (26M litres), the Netherlands (25M litres), Latvia (23M litres), Lithuania (20M litres), Austria (19M litres) and Italy (19M litres), together generating a 40% share of total imports. Poland (15M litres), Spain (15M litres), the Czech Republic (11M litres), and Denmark (8.7M litres) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($547M), Belgium ($454M) and Italy ($300M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 46% of total supplies. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, France, Denmark, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic, which accounted for a further 43%.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Arvitis, Centre Vinicole – Sparkling wine Nicolas Feuillatte, Sparkling wine Piper-Heidsieck, Diageo, Lanson-BCC, Laurent-Perrier, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Taittinger, Pernod Ricard, Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA, Bauchet Pere Et Filsbauchet Pere Et Fils, Minsk Sparkling Wines Factory Ojsc, Vdc France Vie De Chateaux, Spumante Silvania, Sparkling wine Claude Perrard, Vindega, Distillerie Othon Schmitt, Sparkling wine Cristian Senez, Divine Wines, Sparkling wine Cheurlin-Dangin, Sparkling wine Boulachin-Chaput, Sparkling wine Ayala, Sparkling wine Cretol Et Fils

